Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a skilled and experienced C++ Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development, particularly in C++ programming. This individual will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing software solutions using C++ to meet the needs of clients.
Responsibilities:
– Write well-designed, efficient, and reusable code
– Test and debug software applications to ensure they meet quality standards
– Implement new features and enhancements to existing software products
– Work closely with project managers, software engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure project requirements are met
– Stay up-to-date on industry trends and advancements in C++ programming
Requirements:
– Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related field
– C++ coding experience
– Preferably experience in the development of CAD software.
– Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles
– Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team
– Good communication and interpersonal skills
Benefits:
Desired Skills:
