C++ Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a skilled and experienced C++ Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development, particularly in C++ programming. This individual will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing software solutions using C++ to meet the needs of clients.

Responsibilities:

– Write well-designed, efficient, and reusable code

– Test and debug software applications to ensure they meet quality standards

– Implement new features and enhancements to existing software products

– Work closely with project managers, software engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure project requirements are met

– Stay up-to-date on industry trends and advancements in C++ programming

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related field

– C++ coding experience

– Preferably experience in the development of CAD software.

– Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles

– Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team

– Good communication and interpersonal skills

Benefits:

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Alternatively, if this role is not for you, please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C++ Developer

C++ Developer

C++ Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position