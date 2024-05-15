Data Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

An international and highly regarded organisation dedicated to “doing good” for society, they are renowned for their ethics, upliftment programs and while their tech environment is leading edge, this organisation is ideal for someone who wants to make a real difference to the greater good of society. While this organisation has deep funding and you will earn well, it is best suited to those who have a strong social conscience and humanitarian interests.

What you will be doing:

Explore existing business processes for exciting digital enhancement opportunities.

Collaborate closely with diverse teams to craft clear, impactful business requirements for digital initiatives.

Lead the selection and implementation of cutting-edge digital solutions that align with strategic objectives.

Dive into data analysis to uncover insights and fine-tune digital processes for optimal performance.

Act as a bridge between technical experts and business stakeholders, fostering effective communication and understanding.

Cultivate a comprehensive documentation culture, capturing processes, requirements, and project milestones.

Stay ahead of the curve with industry trends, fueling innovation throughout the organisation.

What you need:

Tertiary qualification in Business Administration, IT, or a related field would be beneficial.

5 – 8 years Senior Business Analyst experience in digital transformation with a focus on innovative, data-driven solutions.

Understanding of digital technologies, platforms, and trends, coupled with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in project management tools, with a proactive, results-oriented approach to achieving excellence in fast-paced environments.

Strong attention to detail, time management, and organisational skills, complemented by an entrepreneurial mindset and passion for data-driven decision-making.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral, fostering collaboration across organisational levels and driving success in complex, unstructured environments.

