Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a skilled Big Data Architect to design, implement, and maintain robust architectures for handling large datasets. Your role will involve developing data pipelines, ensuring data quality, and collaborating with data analysts to meet business needs.

R600 000 – R700 000

Key Responsibilities:



Design and build systems for extracting value from massive datasets.

Develop and implement data pipelines for efficient data movement and processing (ETL).

Ensure data quality through validation and cleaning techniques.

Build and manage scalable data storage and processing systems using distributed frameworks like Apache Hadoop.

Collaborate with data analysts to understand data requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Implement and maintain data security measures to ensure privacy and compliance with governance policies.

Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines for optimal performance.

Qualifications:



Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, Communications, or equivalent.

Experience in databases; certification is advantageous.

Experience with Big Data frameworks; certification is advantageous.

Proficiency in a scripting language.

Experience working with cloud data architectures; certification is advantageous.

Technology Skills:



SQL Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle

Programming Languages: Python, PySpark, Scala

Big Data Processing Frameworks: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Flink

Distributed Storage: HDFS, Cloud Object Stores

Data Warehousing & Modeling: Apache Hive, Cloud data warehouses

ETL: Apache NiFi

Streaming Frameworks: Apache Kafka

Work Flow Orchestration: Apache Airflow, Oozie

Cloud Platforms: AWS, Azure, GCP

Scripting Languages: Bash Scripting

