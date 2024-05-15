Dell Technologies debuts multicloud data protection, AI offerings

Dell Technologies is expanding its data protection portfolio of appliances, software, and as-a-service offerings to help customers strengthen cyber resiliency in the face of increasing cyberattacks.

“With the exponential growth of data, generative AI (GenAI) presents organisations with opportunities to streamline processes, improve decision-making and drive innovation, but it also extends the attack surface for cyberattacks – especially with trained models, which are quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for enterprises,” says Arthur Lewis, president: infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies.

“With this expanding digital landscape that exposes more vulnerability gaps, companies are increasing their reliance on Dell to help protect their data wherever it resides with trusted data protection and AI offerings.”

Dell’s new Dell PowerProtect Data Domain DD9410 and DD9910 systems designed for large enterprises to offer increased:

* Performance for traditional and modern workloads, providing customers with up to 38% faster backups, and up to 44% faster restores

* Security and cyber resilience for customer data

* Efficiency, with up to 11% less power consumed and industry-leading 65x deduplication

* Scalability with up to 1,5 PBs of usable capacity in a single appliance

“With increasing cyber threats putting organisations on constant high alert, the demand for trusted high performance data protection systems has never been greater,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice-president of IDC. “Dell’s portfolio of data protection solutions supports numerous data protection best practices to help organisations modernise their data protection environment. With major performance enhancements in backup and restore, we expect the latest PowerProtect Data Domain appliances to remain a key element of critical data protection and cyber recovery infrastructure.”

With the introduction of Dell APEX Backup Services AI, an integrated GenAI assistant for backup and recovery, customers can streamline protection processes. Dell APEX Backup Services AI helps address the growing demand for GenAI data protection, as evidenced by 52% of GDPI survey respondents who believe GenAI will provide an advantage to their organisation’s cyber security posture.

Dell APEX Backup Services AI capabilities help users:

* Request real-time custom reports, ask follow-up questions to refine report variables and act on AI-powered suggestions to remediate backup failures

* Understand and improve their backup and security postures with assisted troubleshooting with simple written prompts, analyse logs, and troubleshoot errors

* Use intelligent responses with recommendations and best practices customised to their specific environments

* Simplify administrative operations, from creating new backup policies to triggering new backups of specific workloads

Storage Direct Protection in Dell PowerProtect Data Manager offers native integration with Dell PowerMax enterprise storage for fast, efficient, and more secure backup and recovery to and from Dell PowerProtect Data Domain.

Storage Direct Protection in PowerProtect Data Manager for PowerMax delivers:

* Fast backup and recovery of multiple storage arrays with up to 46TB/hr for a single backup and up to 21TB/hr for a single recovery

* Efficient data protection of Dell PowerMax with full restore to original or alternate PowerMax system

* Secure data integrity and optional cyber vault integration

* Simple operations with centralised management and orchestration

* Multicloud support for PowerProtect Data Domain replication and cloud tiering.