Developer – Java / React (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a highly successful international software development house specialising in telecommunications and payment gateways. With two decades of proven success and remarkable growth, they offer an exceptional training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile enthusiasts, highly qualified, with a shared goal of continuous improvement. This is a flat organisational structure where participation and opinions are valued. Individuality is encouraged, providing an ideal environment for ambitious individuals to accelerate their career growth.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate with a dynamic team to develop highly available, distributed systems.

Engage actively in the exciting process of creating and refining applications.

Dive into functional and unit testing, ensuring our products exceed expectations.

Share insights and constructive feedback during peer reviews.

Mentor and empower junior team members on their journey to success.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or related fields would be beneficial.

6+ years of relevant experience.

Proficient in SDLC phases: develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy.

React for Web Portal development, including Material UI.

Java (version 8 or later) with Spring Framework.

Experience with JUnit, Maven, Docker, Git (GitHub or Bitbucket), and CI/CD Tools (Jenkins or Bamboo).

Agile environment experience.

Familiarity with Java build tools, Git, and Java IDEs (Eclipse or IntelliJ).

Strong troubleshooting, analytical skills, and documentation abilities.

Job ID:

J104464

