Excel Data Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

Excel boffin required to start asap!
Our client in the insurance industry is looking for a Excel fundi to be responsible for ensuring the integrity of high volumes of data. You will be responsible for drawing down reports and ensuring data is clean – strong financial and business acumen an absolute must!
Minimum requirements:
- Matric certificate
- Degree/diploma in business or similar a plus
- Highly advanced working knowledge of MS Excel
- At least 2 years previous experience in a data integrity and reporting role
Desired Skills:
- Excel specialist
- Data integrity specialist
About The Employer:
Leading employer in the short term industry that provides insurance and risk solutions to commercial and retail client base. Stunning culture – opportunity not to be missed!