Excel Data Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

Excel boffin required to start asap!

Our client in the insurance industry is looking for a Excel fundi to be responsible for ensuring the integrity of high volumes of data. You will be responsible for drawing down reports and ensuring data is clean – strong financial and business acumen an absolute must!

Minimum requirements:

Matric certificate

Degree/diploma in business or similar a plus

Highly advanced working knowledge of MS Excel

At least 2 years previous experience in a data integrity and reporting role

Desired Skills:

Excel specialist

Data integrity specialist

About The Employer:

Leading employer in the short term industry that provides insurance and risk solutions to commercial and retail client base. Stunning culture – opportunity not to be missed!

