Experience Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position duties:
- Gather and analyse customer experience data with the goal to better understand customer needs, viewpoints and experiences.
- Review and design operational processes, on-line documents and communication templates to achieve better customer outcomes.
- Provide insight on customer feedback from complaints, escalations, and surveys (internal and external) for product and process improvements.
- Maintain and enhance Treating Customer Experience model.
- Monthly reporting on Treating Customer Fairly Outcomes.
Position requirements:
- Minimum 3 years customer experience in Life insurance industry
- Financial/Statistical university degree and post-graduate qualification
- Previous experience in working with client and/or intermediary service providers.
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Life Insurance