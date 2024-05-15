Experience Analyst

May 15, 2024

Position duties:

  • Gather and analyse customer experience data with the goal to better understand customer needs, viewpoints and experiences.
  • Review and design operational processes, on-line documents and communication templates to achieve better customer outcomes.
  • Provide insight on customer feedback from complaints, escalations, and surveys (internal and external) for product and process improvements.
  • Maintain and enhance Treating Customer Experience model.
  • Monthly reporting on Treating Customer Fairly Outcomes.

Position requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years customer experience in Life insurance industry
  • Financial/Statistical university degree and post-graduate qualification
  • Previous experience in working with client and/or intermediary service providers.

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Life Insurance

