Herholdt’s and ARB to distribute Sungrow in SA

PV inverter and energy storage system provider Sungrow has forged partnerships with Herholdt’s and ARB.

Heine Herholdts, CEO of Herholdt’s, comments: “The continuous decline in solar photovoltaic (PV) panel and battery prices is expected to unleash an unprecedented surge in the adoption of solar energy among residential and commercial users in South Africa. Herholdt’s is delighted to extend our partnership with Sungrow as well. Over the past year, we have seen the demand for Sungrow’s inverters and energy storage systems grow significantly, thanks to their excellent performance and reliability.

“We are committed to continuing our efforts in promoting and distributing Sungrow’s products, ensuring that South African customers have access to the most advanced renewable energy technology.”

Blayne Burke, CEO of ARB, says: “ARB is proud to announce our distribution agreement with Sungrow. We have always strived to offer our customers the most advanced and reliable renewable energy solutions. Sungrow’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our own values, making them an ideal partner. Together, we aim to drive the adoption of sustainable energy alternatives in South Africa and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Thompson Meng, vice-president of Sungrow PV&storage, adds: “Sungrow has been firmly established in South Africa for numerous years.

“Many families and enterprises have been utilizing Sungrow products and have expressed immense satisfaction with their performance,” he adds. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Herholdt’s and ARB to expand our green power offerings in South Africa.”