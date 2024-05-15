IT Support Technician (Onsite) PTA

ENVIRONMENT:

A vibrant HealthTech firm located in Pretoria is on the lookout for an IT Support Technician fluent in Afrikaans, with a requirement to work onsite. The primary responsibility entails installing and providing support for hardware and software used by GXQ clients. Proficiency in Linux, Odoo, and Google Workspaces is advantageous, while possessing a CompTIA A+ certification is indispensable.

DUTIES:

Clients’ IT equipment management.

Develop action plans for clients’ practice.

Maintain and optimise operational networks and servers.

Responsible for managing devices and passwords for clients.

Oversee data backup and system security (e.g. user authorisation, firewalls).

Installations, upgrades and configurations of hardware and software.

Evaluate system performance and recommend improvements.

Resolve problems escalated by technicians and support teams.

Ensure that data is handled, transferred or processed according to legal and company guidelines (POPIA).

Provide support and guidance to customers via the help desk.

Manage client expectations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Industry experience

In depth knowledge of Linux, Odoo, Google Workspaces will be beneficial

CompTIA A + non negotiable

Certification as an IT technician would be a great advantage (e.g. , N+, Linux +,Server +, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)

2-3 years’ experience in IT, Linux.

Fluent in Afrikaans.

ATTRIBUTES:

Diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Customer service.

Must be patient.

Must be curious.

Must be eager to learn.

Must be able to work independently.

Must be able to prioritise.

COMMENTS:

