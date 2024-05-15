JNR AZURE FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience
Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –
Related qualifications).
- Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).
- At least 1 year work
- Good experience doing C#.NET
- Advanced .NET platform
- Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT
o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education &
What the job will entail day to day
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application
- Document and direct software testing and validation
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services