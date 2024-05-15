JNR AZURE FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience

Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –

Related qualifications).

Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).

At least 1 year work

Good experience doing C#.NET

Advanced .NET platform

Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT

o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education &

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application

Document and direct software testing and validation

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Desired Skills:

Azure

Full Stack

C#.NET

.NET Platform

ASP.NET MVC

Web API

SQL Server

ORM Framework

DDD

TDD

Kubernets

Micro Services

AWS

DevOps CI/CD

.NET Core

Restful

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

