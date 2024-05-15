JNR AZURE FULL STACK DEVELOPER

May 15, 2024

Skills and Experience

Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –
Related qualifications).

  • Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).
  • At least 1 year work
  • Good experience doing C#.NET
  • Advanced .NET platform
  • Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)
  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT

o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education &

What the job will entail day to day

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application
  • Document and direct software testing and validation
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Full Stack
  • C#.NET
  • .NET Platform
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • Web API
  • SQL Server
  • ORM Framework
  • DDD
  • TDD
  • Kubernets
  • Micro Services
  • AWS
  • DevOps CI/CD
  • .NET Core
  • Restful

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

