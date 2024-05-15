Junior Business Analyst

This company offer hybrid or fully remote work, with their business focused on Machine Learning, AI and data science. They are looking for a junior Business Analyst.

Experience required

Business analyst – 1 year experience

Bachelors in Business analyst, engineering, computer science or IT, or similar.

An academic average of at least 75% is required.

You will be managing template libraries for clients, develop test plan and test scripts.

Ensuring seamless understanding of upstream and downstream impact.

Please apply online

If you have had no response within two weeks, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

business analyst

business analysis

process improvement

computer vision

