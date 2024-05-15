Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

May 15, 2024

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Carryout analysis of requirements by checking for derived requirements that are logical to customers’ requests.
  • Create and develop functional requirements of systems to improve quality, performances, external interfaces, and constraints.
  • Outline requirement specifications with the use of standard templates for both used cases and detailed software.
  • Manage requirements and ensure they are stored in automated systems.
  • Record, manipulate, and make reports on requirements stored in the rational tool suite.
  • Supervise requirements traceability information and record requirements status in the course of the project.
  • Monitor changes to baseline requirements with the use of effective application of change control processes and tools.
  • Make contributions in the development of Test Plans and Test Scripts, and also perform test execution as required.
  • Modelling business problems as entity relationships.
  • Creating new templates for the AI document intelligence systems.
  • Testing and correcting issues in templates and master data in AIsystems.
  • Managing the library of templates and master data in AI systems.
  • Analyzing document mismatch data and identifying unknown or incorrect master data.
  • Assisting in testing changes to the AIsystem.
  • Reporting on and improving the operational efficiency of our AI service.
  • Liaise with developers and managers to document each business process effectively.
  • Ensure that various appropriate documents, policy documents, etc are kept up to date
    and are available.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in Business Analysis, Computer Science, Information Systems, Information or Electrical Engineering
  • At least 1 year experience in a business analysis role.
  • Experience with business analysis tasks.
  • Adept in the use of spreadsheets.
  • Capable of modelling information and scenario analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • AI
  • Development

About The Employer:

Join a stable software engineering company and utilise your business analysis skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position