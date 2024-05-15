Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Duties & Responsibilities
- Carryout analysis of requirements by checking for derived requirements that are logical to customers’ requests.
- Create and develop functional requirements of systems to improve quality, performances, external interfaces, and constraints.
- Outline requirement specifications with the use of standard templates for both used cases and detailed software.
- Manage requirements and ensure they are stored in automated systems.
- Record, manipulate, and make reports on requirements stored in the rational tool suite.
- Supervise requirements traceability information and record requirements status in the course of the project.
- Monitor changes to baseline requirements with the use of effective application of change control processes and tools.
- Make contributions in the development of Test Plans and Test Scripts, and also perform test execution as required.
- Modelling business problems as entity relationships.
- Creating new templates for the AI document intelligence systems.
- Testing and correcting issues in templates and master data in AIsystems.
- Managing the library of templates and master data in AI systems.
- Analyzing document mismatch data and identifying unknown or incorrect master data.
- Assisting in testing changes to the AIsystem.
- Reporting on and improving the operational efficiency of our AI service.
- Liaise with developers and managers to document each business process effectively.
- Ensure that various appropriate documents, policy documents, etc are kept up to date
and are available.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in Business Analysis, Computer Science, Information Systems, Information or Electrical Engineering
- At least 1 year experience in a business analysis role.
- Experience with business analysis tasks.
- Adept in the use of spreadsheets.
- Capable of modelling information and scenario analysis.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- AI
- Development
About The Employer:
Join a stable software engineering company and utilise your business analysis skills.