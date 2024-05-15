Junior Business Intelligence/Sell Out Analyst

Responsibilities:

To assist the Head of Product/Key Account Managers with the responsibilities assigned to the team. Responsibilities are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and sell out reports from retailers and e-tailers, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports – where necessary.

  • Assist with the realizing and managing of performance in line with company budgets and the upkeep on the sell out reports across the business
  • Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include, amongst other things:
    • Demand planning
    • Cost Structuring, Pricing and Forecasting models
    • Assist with Business Plans across Brands
    • Supply Chain Management
    • Future business planning
    • Product MixGrowth planning
    • Business development
    • Managing/tracking stock on hand
    • Maintaining sell out data
  • From and internal relational database management perspective, duties include:
    • Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions
    • Manage data retrieval and analysis

Qualifications and Experience required:

  • Relevant accounting/stats/maths/finance degree (B.Com/B.Bus.Sci, or B.Sc)
  • Strong Excel skills – spreadsheets
  • Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time in the retail and FMCG environment
  • A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment
  • SAP Business One experience an advantage
  • Advance Computer literacy skills
  • Solution finding skills

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Analyzing Data
  • Business Intelligence
  • Data Analysis
  • Retail

Learn more/Apply for this position