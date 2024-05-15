Junior Business Intelligence/Sell Out Analyst

Responsibilities:

To assist the Head of Product/Key Account Managers with the responsibilities assigned to the team. Responsibilities are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and sell out reports from retailers and e-tailers, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports – where necessary.

Assist with the realizing and managing of performance in line with company budgets and the upkeep on the sell out reports across the business

Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include, amongst other things: Demand planning Cost Structuring, Pricing and Forecasting models Assist with Business Plans across Brands Supply Chain Management Future business planning Product MixGrowth planning Business development Managing/tracking stock on hand Maintaining sell out data



From and internal relational database management perspective, duties include: Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions Manage data retrieval and analysis



Qualifications and Experience required:

Relevant accounting/stats/maths/finance degree (B.Com/B.Bus.Sci, or B.Sc)

Strong Excel skills – spreadsheets

Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time in the retail and FMCG environment

A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment

SAP Business One experience an advantage

Advance Computer literacy skills

Solution finding skills

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Analysis

Analytics

Analyzing Data

Business Intelligence

Data Analysis

Retail

