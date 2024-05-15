Junior Business Intelligence/Sell Out Analyst

Responsibilities:
To assist the Head of Product/Key Account Managers with the responsibilities assigned to the team. Responsibilities are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and sell out reports from retailers and e-tailers, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports – where necessary.
- Assist with the realizing and managing of performance in line with company budgets and the upkeep on the sell out reports across the business
- Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include, amongst other things:
- Demand planning
- Cost Structuring, Pricing and Forecasting models
- Assist with Business Plans across Brands
- Supply Chain Management
- Future business planning
- Product MixGrowth planning
- Business development
- Managing/tracking stock on hand
- Maintaining sell out data
- From and internal relational database management perspective, duties include:
- Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions
- Manage data retrieval and analysis
Qualifications and Experience required:
- Relevant accounting/stats/maths/finance degree (B.Com/B.Bus.Sci, or B.Sc)
- Strong Excel skills – spreadsheets
- Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time in the retail and FMCG environment
- A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment
- SAP Business One experience an advantage
- Advance Computer literacy skills
- Solution finding skills
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Analysis
- Analytics
- Analyzing Data
- Business Intelligence
- Data Analysis
- Retail