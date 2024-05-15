LEAD – C#.NET CORE SQL DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

May 15, 2024

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience practical software development experience.
  • Experience doing C# Core development.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • Restful service experience beneficial.
  • DevOps experience beneficial.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
    Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning
    enhancements and development of the application software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
    software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

About The Employer:

Financial Services

