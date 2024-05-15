Mobile Engineer ( IOS)

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
- Help design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:
- Be accountable
- Creative
- Solution-based
- Flexible
- And take pride in your work
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications & Experience:
- 3 year computer science degree preferred (or equivalent experience)
- At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
- Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Swift, for both iPad and iPhone
- Full understanding of the iOS application, ViewController, TableView and CollectionView life-cycles.
- Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.
Desirable Skills
- Objective C development experience
- Experience working with unit test frameworks
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Alamofire etc)
- Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
- Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework
- Any experience with Android
