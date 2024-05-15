.NET Developer

May 15, 2024

We are looking for a skilful .NET developer to join our team of developers. If you are looking for a place to get challenged and get exposure to various projects, this might be the opportunity you are looking for.

Minimum Qualifications

  • B.Sc Computer Science, B. Eng or similar qualification
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience.

Responsibilities

  • Write quality code & solve challenging technical problems.
  • Stay up to date with the latest trends & best practices.
  • Share knowledge and grow company skillsets.
  • Interact with clients on a project basis.
  • Participate in requirements analysis.
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code.
  • Improve existing software.
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle.
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Requirements

  • Extensive knowledge of C#.
  • Familiarity with web development frameworks, databases, version control systems, and other development tools.
  • Have the ability to work on your own, manage your time and work in a team.
  • Great at solving problems.
  • Effective communication and listening skills, ability to collaborate with team members, documenting code, and discussing technical concepts with non-technical stakeholders.
  • Has a quality-oriented mindset and is always pursuing excellence.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • .NET
  • Web Development
  • Technical Support
  • Development Tools
  • Write Quality Code
  • communication skills.
  • Documenting Code
  • Development C#
  • Entity Framework
  • Web application development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The Leading IT company that helps technology businesses succeed by filling gaps anywhere in the business stack. Their clients range from early-stage startups, through University spinouts to large multinational corporations.

The company also implements a hybrid working model with the head office situated in Stellenbosch and an additional satellite office in Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC Package

Learn more/Apply for this position