.NET Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are looking for a skilful .NET developer to join our team of developers. If you are looking for a place to get challenged and get exposure to various projects, this might be the opportunity you are looking for.

Minimum Qualifications

B.Sc Computer Science, B. Eng or similar qualification

Minimum of 2 years working experience.

Responsibilities

Write quality code & solve challenging technical problems.

Stay up to date with the latest trends & best practices.

Share knowledge and grow company skillsets.

Interact with clients on a project basis.

Participate in requirements analysis.

Revise, update, refactor and debug code.

Improve existing software.

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Requirements

Extensive knowledge of C#.

Familiarity with web development frameworks, databases, version control systems, and other development tools.

Have the ability to work on your own, manage your time and work in a team.

Great at solving problems.

Effective communication and listening skills, ability to collaborate with team members, documenting code, and discussing technical concepts with non-technical stakeholders.

Has a quality-oriented mindset and is always pursuing excellence.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

.NET

Web Development

Technical Support

Development Tools

Write Quality Code

communication skills.

Documenting Code

Development C#

Entity Framework

Web application development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The Leading IT company that helps technology businesses succeed by filling gaps anywhere in the business stack. Their clients range from early-stage startups, through University spinouts to large multinational corporations.

The company also implements a hybrid working model with the head office situated in Stellenbosch and an additional satellite office in Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

