.NET Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are looking for a skilful .NET developer to join our team of developers. If you are looking for a place to get challenged and get exposure to various projects, this might be the opportunity you are looking for.
Minimum Qualifications
- B.Sc Computer Science, B. Eng or similar qualification
- Minimum of 2 years working experience.
Responsibilities
- Write quality code & solve challenging technical problems.
- Stay up to date with the latest trends & best practices.
- Share knowledge and grow company skillsets.
- Interact with clients on a project basis.
- Participate in requirements analysis.
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code.
- Improve existing software.
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle.
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.
Requirements
- Extensive knowledge of C#.
- Familiarity with web development frameworks, databases, version control systems, and other development tools.
- Have the ability to work on your own, manage your time and work in a team.
- Great at solving problems.
- Effective communication and listening skills, ability to collaborate with team members, documenting code, and discussing technical concepts with non-technical stakeholders.
- Has a quality-oriented mindset and is always pursuing excellence.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- .NET
- Web Development
- Technical Support
- Development Tools
- Write Quality Code
- communication skills.
- Documenting Code
- Development C#
- Entity Framework
- Web application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
The Leading IT company that helps technology businesses succeed by filling gaps anywhere in the business stack. Their clients range from early-stage startups, through University spinouts to large multinational corporations.
The company also implements a hybrid working model with the head office situated in Stellenbosch and an additional satellite office in Cape Town.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC Package