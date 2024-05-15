PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience:

  • At least 4 – 5 years in a Project Management role.
  • Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of
    building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
  • Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple IT software
    development projects, will be beneficial.
  • Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, DevOps.
  • MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
  • This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile
    methodology experience.
  • Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.
  • Exceptional organizational skills.
  • Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).

Qualifications:

  • PMP, CAPM, Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be
    beneficial.
  • Project management or related degree will be beneficial.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education and Training.

Deliverables:

  • Manage all phases of the DevOps Sprint Cycle e.g., definition of ready, backlog,
    sprint, delivery, and definition of done.
  • Document and keep track of projects as well as administrative actions within your
    projects.
  • Extensive knowledge of project management processes and systems development
    methods.
  • Knowledge of project planning techniques and automated project planning tools
    required.
  • Manage project scope and risks, investigate and make recommendations on issues
    that challenge scope boundaries.
  • Monitor and report on project progress, highlighting critical issues to management,
    and, if necessary, coordinate the development, discussion, and approval of
    corrective action and/or contingency plans.
  • Manage stakeholder relations and expectations to ensure that project delivery
    scope is specified and met.
  • Plan and implement change management processes.
  • Ensure project activities and deliverables adhere to internal quality standards.
  • Ability to work in a team environment.
  • Provide clear direction and motivation to project team.
  • Run daily, weekly, and monthly agile rituals efficiently and effectively (Grooming
    sessions, demos etc.)
  • Track work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence from allocated
    tasks.
  • Manage Business, Operational Staff and Product owners from interference with the
    development structure.
  • Control channels for submission of development work requests.
  • Manage user stories that do not contain the right level of detail from entering the
    development structure.
  • Demonstrate ability to effectively manage multiple work streams simultaneously.
  • Guide and coach, the team to follow Project management and Agile best practices.
  • Create visibility of the progress on the work streams in terms of weekly reporting to
    stakeholders and executives.
  • Coach, mentor, train and otherwise support other team members in the fulfilment
    of their project support functions.
  • Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development
    and QA teams.
  • Guide and coach, the team to be self-organised.
  • Work proficiently with minimal direction.
  • Adhere to the standard operating procedures provided.
  • Ensure Azure and Teams is updated accordingly for audit purposes.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Banking
  • IT Software Development
  • Agile
  • Scrum Methodology
  • DevOps
  • MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

