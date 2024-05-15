PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience:
- At least 4 – 5 years in a Project Management role.
- Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of
building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
- Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple IT software
development projects, will be beneficial.
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, DevOps.
- MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
- This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile
methodology experience.
- Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.
- Exceptional organizational skills.
- Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).
Qualifications:
- PMP, CAPM, Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be
beneficial.
- Project management or related degree will be beneficial.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education and Training.
Deliverables:
- Manage all phases of the DevOps Sprint Cycle e.g., definition of ready, backlog,
sprint, delivery, and definition of done.
- Document and keep track of projects as well as administrative actions within your
projects.
- Extensive knowledge of project management processes and systems development
methods.
- Knowledge of project planning techniques and automated project planning tools
required.
- Manage project scope and risks, investigate and make recommendations on issues
that challenge scope boundaries.
- Monitor and report on project progress, highlighting critical issues to management,
and, if necessary, coordinate the development, discussion, and approval of
corrective action and/or contingency plans.
- Manage stakeholder relations and expectations to ensure that project delivery
scope is specified and met.
- Plan and implement change management processes.
- Ensure project activities and deliverables adhere to internal quality standards.
- Ability to work in a team environment.
- Provide clear direction and motivation to project team.
- Run daily, weekly, and monthly agile rituals efficiently and effectively (Grooming
sessions, demos etc.)
- Track work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence from allocated
tasks.
- Manage Business, Operational Staff and Product owners from interference with the
development structure.
- Control channels for submission of development work requests.
- Manage user stories that do not contain the right level of detail from entering the
development structure.
- Demonstrate ability to effectively manage multiple work streams simultaneously.
- Guide and coach, the team to follow Project management and Agile best practices.
- Create visibility of the progress on the work streams in terms of weekly reporting to
stakeholders and executives.
- Coach, mentor, train and otherwise support other team members in the fulfilment
of their project support functions.
- Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development
and QA teams.
- Guide and coach, the team to be self-organised.
- Work proficiently with minimal direction.
- Adhere to the standard operating procedures provided.
- Ensure Azure and Teams is updated accordingly for audit purposes.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Banking
- IT Software Development
- Agile
- Scrum Methodology
- DevOps
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services