Rakesh Parbhoo takes on Weston-Comstor EVP role

Westcon-Comstor has announced the promotion of Rakesh Parbhoo to the newly-created role of executive vice-president of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) business.

The appointment will see Rakesh drive the continued growth of Westcon-Comstor across the region.

Originally from Ireland, Rakesh grew up in South Africa and now lives in the UAE. He joined Westcon-Comstor in 2017 as CEO for sub-Saharan Africa and was made global chief technology officer in 2021 – a role he retains following his latest promotion.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of executive vice-president for the Middle East and Africa,” says Parbhoo, who sits on Westcon-Comstor’s global executive leadership team. “I’m fortunate to be supported by a fantastic team and I’m looking forward to driving our continued success across the region.”

David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor, comments: “Since Rakesh’s appointment to lead our combined MEA business in March 2022, he has created a growing consolidated business across the region and established a strong leadership team across all functions.

“We have a more successful and profitable business under Rakesh’s leadership and he has combined his regional responsibilities with the CTO function extraordinarily well. His promotion reflects his considerable contribution to the business and his executive prospects for the future.”