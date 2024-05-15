Scala Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the Software Engineering Manager.

We are an energetic team that is fully responsible for all the systems required to support the Takealot groups delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale. We have adopted a microservices architecture to both isolate our logic and to enable scale. We follow the event driven architecture as well as utilize a graph database to model our delivery network. We are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization.

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

Working predominantly on open source platforms

End to end ownership of solutions

Attributes required:

Solid communication skills

Proactive

Ability to adapt to change

Problem-solver

Solutions-oriented

Willing to learn as well as teach others

Qualifications & Experience:

A suitable degree or similar qualification

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience with the following will be advantageous:

Scala

Play Framework

Akka Actors

React

Postgres

Mqtt & Kafka

Amazon Web Services

Graphite and Grafana

Git

Desired Skills:

Scala

Software Development

Java

