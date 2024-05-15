Senior Application Developer – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you a seasoned Senior Application Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Application Developer to join our growing team.

This role involves delivering robust and efficient software solutions. The incumbent will be part of an agile development team, building and working on enterprise software systems.

What you’ll do:

Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery.

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits. (Agile – scrum methodology).

Assist with software and hardware architecture design and documentation.

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications.

Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards. Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies. Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties. Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time and on-budget.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within a reasonable job scope.

Your expertise:

Six (6) + years experience as a Software Developer in the Microsoft space;

Extensive experience in .NET Framework;

Extensive experience in .NET Core(at least 3.1);

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments;

Experience with debugging, performance profiling; and

Working experience: C#, MVC, Java Script, Web API, LINQ and EF, MS SQL, Agile

Advantageous Requirements:

Blazor server experience;

Mobile Development experience;

DevOps experience;

Design Patterns experience;

Windows Services / Worker Services experience; and

Microservices experience.

Qualifications required:

Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient).

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Personal attributes:

Must be able to thrive in a team environment;

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently;

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Springs, east of Johannesburg

Work environment: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

