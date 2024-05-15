Senior Front End Developer

FULLY REMOTE

Senior Front-end developer – HPC & Cloud Solutions

Are you creative, resourceful, curious and seeking technology and business firsts? Are looking for an exciting career in cloud software development? ?Would you like to work at a publicly traded global software company with 81 offices in 25 countries? Are you interested in collaborating in a rich development environment?

Job Summary:

Our client is actively looking for a Senior Front-end developer to reinforce the technical team on the cloud -enabled solutions.

As a software engineer, you will be responsible for actively contributing to the development of Altair Cloud platforms and the bursting solution for our clients.

The Cloud team enables the provisioning of products on different cloud platforms , and helps our clients run all our solvers with the flexibility provided by the cloud. It also offers the capability to temporarily extends their infrastructure without dealing with the integration complexity. Integrated within the cloud team, you will be responsible for the development of the different UI parts. Organized with an Agile methodology, you will collaborate with the team to develop and release an enterprise ready solution available on premises and in a SaaS mode

What you will do in your role :

Contribute to define long-term vision and strategy about UI architecture and technology

Develop UIs for various cloud products within an agile team

Keep in mind ROI of development to reach the best balance between investment and value generated

Help other team members

Review and provide ideas about the user experience of the products

Investigate issues in a complex ecosystem

Collaborate to team development process by review code, cleaning it and refactoring

Bring ideas and move things forward

Work on shared library across a complex organization like Altair

Constantly watch technology changes and propose ideas

What skills and experiences you will need to be successful in this role:

Basics:

[URL Removed] JS (ES6), Typescript, DOM, nodejs

HTML5, CSS

Webpack, v itejs , rollup, babel

Git, gitlab , gitlab -ci

Code quality and testing

Preferred:

Cloud technologies and paradigms

Containerization technology (docker, Kubernetes, .. . )

HPC or IT knowledge

Desired Skills:

React.js

JavaScript React

Front-end

typescript

nodejs

HTML5

