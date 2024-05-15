Senior Java Developer (CPT Hybrid) (1-Year Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP high quality maintainable code to meet complex changing environments as your coding expertise as an energetic & passionate Senior Java Developer is sought to join the team of a leading Digital Production Agency. As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in Cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. You will be responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes while being aware of how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver. You will need 5+ years Java work experience including AWS (S3, CloudFormation scripts, Lambda’s, SES, SQS and step functions), Agile/Scrum toolset – preferably Atlassian, Bitbucket, JSP, Java 11, OOP and technical competency in DSL technology stack. Please note this is a 1-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Applied code review and QA changes as requested.

Successful deployment through quality gates.

Coding to industry best practice.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

Setup and maintain technical infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5+ years’ experience in Java.

Agile/Scrum toolset, preferably Atlassian.

AWS experience (S3, CloudFormation scripts, Lambda’s, SES, SQS and step functions).

Experience in distributed source control systems, like Bitbucket.

JSP, Java 11, Object Orientated Programming.

Experience with Microservices.

Hands on experience in a DevOps environment.

Experience designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

Technical competency in DSL technology stack.

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

ATTRIBUTES:

You set a high bar for yourself and your team’s Engineering skills.

Possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills (oral and written).

Provides technical leadership and mentor more Junior Engineers.

Enjoys fixing and improving technical debt across existing applications.

You seriously test your changes before hitting the main branch.

Continuously delivers improvements to a project solution.

Solid analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail.

Learns quickly and likes to stay abreast of new technologies.

COMMENTS:

