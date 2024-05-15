UI/UX Developer

Are you passionate about crafting seamless digital experiences? We’re searching for a talented UI/UX Developer to join our clients team. You’ll collaborate closely with designers and developers to bring captivating web applications to life.

R600 000 – R700 000

Design and implement user-friendly interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Translate UI/UX designs into high-quality, responsive web applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure optimal performance.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to continually enhance user experience.

Education:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Experience:

2+ years of UI/UX design and frontend development experience.

Strong portfolio showcasing UI/UX design projects.

Proficiency in JavaScript and modern frontend frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, [URL Removed] with design tools such as Sketch, Figma, or Adobe XD.

Experience with version control systems like Git.

Skills:



Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

High level of creativity and proactive attitude.

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience with TypeScript.

Proficiency in Angular.

Familiarity with frontend testing frameworks (e.g., Jest, Cypress).

Understanding of SEO principles.

