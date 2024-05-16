Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 16, 2024

Ready to test the waters of banking software with precision and finesse?

Dive into this opportunity where every bug squashed is a step closer to financial harmony.

Minimum Requirements:

  • ISTQB Certification
  • 5-7 years experience
  • Exposure to Azure DevOps tools and pipelines
  • Mobile Test Automation
  • Testing tools and frameworks (Selenium, and Cucumber, Appium, Rest, Karate, Jira, Jmeter)

If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Selenium
  • Cucumber

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position