Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Ready to test the waters of banking software with precision and finesse?

Dive into this opportunity where every bug squashed is a step closer to financial harmony.

Minimum Requirements:

ISTQB Certification

5-7 years experience

Exposure to Azure DevOps tools and pipelines

Mobile Test Automation

Testing tools and frameworks (Selenium, and Cucumber, Appium, Rest, Karate, Jira, Jmeter)

If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Selenium

Cucumber

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position