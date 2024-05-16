Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Ready to test the waters of banking software with precision and finesse?
Dive into this opportunity where every bug squashed is a step closer to financial harmony.
Minimum Requirements:
- ISTQB Certification
- 5-7 years experience
- Exposure to Azure DevOps tools and pipelines
- Mobile Test Automation
- Testing tools and frameworks (Selenium, and Cucumber, Appium, Rest, Karate, Jira, Jmeter)
If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Selenium
- Cucumber
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years