Business Analyst (GLR) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

Partner closely with clients and internal teams to craft robust system solutions.

Be the first point of contact for system support and process assistance.

Lead discussions on project priorities and manage scope adjustments with ease.

Support developers in understanding client needs and translating them into actionable tasks.

Guide projects through each stage of the development lifecycle, ensuring seamless progress.

Take charge of system administration and fine-tune configurations for optimal performance.

Foster clear and effective communication between clients and internal stakeholders.

Drive innovation by identifying and implementing enhancements to boost quality and productivity.

Embrace continuous learning to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

3-5 years of relevant experience.

Demonstrated proficiency in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and project management processes.

Extensive experience in client service management.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in analytical and problem-solving abilities.

