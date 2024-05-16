Business Analyst / Investment Reporting Specialist (CH1010) – Gauteng Arcadia

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for an Investment Reporting Specialist / Business Analyst at their offices in Pretoria.

The Reporting Specialist will play a key role in the development of effective client-centric investments reports, the testing of the complex calculation based on the correct underlying data and ensuring compliance of the reports with the necessary regulations.

The primary responsibility of this position is to support the Software Development team in creating and maintaining a unified investment reporting system. This system is designed to gather and integrate investment data from multiple sources, both internal and external, for the purpose of client reporting. The role also includes the ongoing oversight and reconciliation of client investment portfolios across these diverse platforms

Responsibilities include liaising with operational managers, development teams, and back-office personnel to ensure timely and accurate reporting. The Investment reporting specialist will collaborate closely with other members of the development team, system operators, BI analysts, and database administrators to ensure key deliverables are met.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant University degree BCom/BSc in Investments management or related discipline (Mathematics, Statistics or Economics)

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in online Share trading and investment operations environment and client reporting

Proficient in data analysis with extensive experience in crafting MS SQL queries

Either a CFA candidate or a “former CFA candidate” who have decided not complete studies

Knowledge of external market systems such as SS &C advent, FactSet, Morningstar or Bloomberg.

Studies or experience in actuarial science and working with actuaries

Responsibilities:

Liaise with Advisors, senior executives, and operational managers to obtain the requirements for client reporting.

Responsible for the development and support of daily, monthly, and quarterly investment reports that include portfolio returns, comparison against benchmarks or peers, performance, attribution, portfolio composition summaries and commentary.

Continually looking for best practice reporting amongst competitors, determining relevance for The company

Responsible to ensure that the appropriate product and fund definitions (Type, objective, asset allocation, risk profile, benchmark, etc) can be captured to provide the required reporting building block need for client reporting.

Ensuring all mathematical calculation included in reports are correct and supported with the relevant and corrected data.

Assist with monitoring and reconciliation of investment transactions and investment values to ensure data integrity for reporting.

Assist with preparation of various monthly and quarterly reports in support of other units within the asset management, fund operations, share trading platforms, risk, and actuarial services.

Responsible to support and apply changes to the company’s fee calculations and ensure all fee types is clearly disclose in reports.

Assist the BI team to produce report backs for Exco and other meetings.

Provision of documented processes and illustrations

Assist in any ad hoc reporting and investment administration development and operational projects.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Actuarial Analysis

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Investment Analysis

Reporting

Reporting Tools

Requirements Elicitation

