CNC Programmer at CME Recruitment – Western Cape Maitland

May 16, 2024

Cape Town
Precision Manufacturing Industry
KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • CNC Programming;
  • Overseeing CNC Team;
  • Modelling in Solidworks;
  • Assist with Plug building;
  • Routine maintenance and calibration of the 5-Axis machine.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 10 to 15 years relevant work experience;
  • Minimum of 3 years previous 5-Axis CNC experience essential;
  • Working knowledge of Solidworks (2013 upwards);
  • Working knowledge of AutoCAD / Draftsight (2010 upwards);
  • Working knowledge of MS Office package (Excel advantageous);
  • Working knowledge of MasterCAM X (5-Axis);
  • Must be able to perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot machine / programming errors;
  • Must have good understanding of mould / plug building.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Methodical / Systematic skills;
  • Excellent analytical and numerical abilities;
  • Good Communication skills (Verbal & Written);
  • A good perception of 3D space;
  • Ability to meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

  • Offline Programming
  • Milling
  • CNC programming
  • Mastercam
  • Cylindrical grinding
  • CAD/CAM
  • CNC Machine
  • Precision engineering
  • Grinding machine
  • Tool making
  • Surface grinding
  • CNC operation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A large precision manufacturing company in Cape Town

