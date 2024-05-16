CNC Programmer at CME Recruitment

Cape Town
Precision Manufacturing Industry
KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:
- CNC Programming;
- Overseeing CNC Team;
- Modelling in Solidworks;
- Assist with Plug building;
- Routine maintenance and calibration of the 5-Axis machine.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 10 to 15 years relevant work experience;
- Minimum of 3 years previous 5-Axis CNC experience essential;
- Working knowledge of Solidworks (2013 upwards);
- Working knowledge of AutoCAD / Draftsight (2010 upwards);
- Working knowledge of MS Office package (Excel advantageous);
- Working knowledge of MasterCAM X (5-Axis);
- Must be able to perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot machine / programming errors;
- Must have good understanding of mould / plug building.
COMPETENCIES:
- Methodical / Systematic skills;
- Excellent analytical and numerical abilities;
- Good Communication skills (Verbal & Written);
- A good perception of 3D space;
- Ability to meet deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Offline Programming
- Milling
- CNC programming
- Mastercam
- Cylindrical grinding
- CAD/CAM
- CNC Machine
- Precision engineering
- Grinding machine
- Tool making
- Surface grinding
- CNC operation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A large precision manufacturing company in Cape Town