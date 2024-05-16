Control Systems Programmer – Gauteng Sandown

- BSc / BEng / BTech Electrical (Process Instrumentation)
- ECSA Pr. Eng. Registration preferable
- Registered Candidate Engineer an option
Minimum requirements:
- Primary responsibility would be : Industrial control system design, programming and commissioning in the mining industry
- 7 years’ relevant working experience in the mining industry with a proven track record in control systems engineering, programming and commissioning
- Must be able to propose a solution within a process
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Commissioning of projects underground
- Knowledge of applicable codes, standards and regulations
- Knowledge of industrial network engineering and configuration; Ethernet, Profinet/bus, Modbus/TCP etc.
- Brownfields and Greenfields project execution experience
- Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills and ability to work well with others
- Demonstrated ability in planning and organizing, controlling, coordinating and directing engineering activities
Key Software proficiency
- Schneider Electric Unity Pro
- Rockwell RSLogix, Studio 5000
- Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7
- Schneider Electric Citect SCADA, Rockwell Automation Factory Talk, Siemens WinCC
- Microsoft Office products
Responsibilities
- The Engineer will report to the team leader within the Sandton office
- Managing self-responsibility with regards to time and attendance and quality
- Review client proposals in terms of control systems engineering and design
- Provide technical input for control system functional specifications
- Design, development and commissioning of all PLC and SCADA software elements
- Provide technical input for basic and detail design
- Evaluate vendor proposals for clarification
- Equipment as well as software FAT and SAT testing
- Assist in planning and reviewing of technical work and maintaining project schedules
- Preparation of Quotations
- Develop handover manuals
- Facilitate basic training of operators during the handover phase
- Offer technical support on control system equipment
- Good understanding of standards to evaluate quality of installed systems
- Perform point to point wiring and functional checks
- Commissioning
- Work closely with other Discipline Managers/Project Managers/ Engineering Managers and aspire to support and achieve goals of the Company
- Perform a Project Management role on some smaller projects
Desired Skills:
- control systems
- programming
- control systems design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree