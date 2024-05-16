Control Systems Programmer – Gauteng Sandown

May 16, 2024

  • BSc / BEng / BTech Electrical (Process Instrumentation)
  • ECSA Pr. Eng. Registration preferable
  • Registered Candidate Engineer an option

Minimum requirements:

  • Primary responsibility would be : Industrial control system design, programming and commissioning in the mining industry
  • 7 years’ relevant working experience in the mining industry with a proven track record in control systems engineering, programming and commissioning
  • Must be able to propose a solution within a process
  • Work on multiple projects simultaneously
  • Commissioning of projects underground
  • Knowledge of applicable codes, standards and regulations
  • Knowledge of industrial network engineering and configuration; Ethernet, Profinet/bus, Modbus/TCP etc.
  • Brownfields and Greenfields project execution experience
  • Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills and ability to work well with others
  • Demonstrated ability in planning and organizing, controlling, coordinating and directing engineering activities

Key Software proficiency

  • Schneider Electric Unity Pro
  • Rockwell RSLogix, Studio 5000
  • Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7
  • Schneider Electric Citect SCADA, Rockwell Automation Factory Talk, Siemens WinCC
  • Microsoft Office products

Responsibilities

  • The Engineer will report to the team leader within the Sandton office
  • Managing self-responsibility with regards to time and attendance and quality
  • Review client proposals in terms of control systems engineering and design
  • Provide technical input for control system functional specifications
  • Design, development and commissioning of all PLC and SCADA software elements
  • Provide technical input for basic and detail design
  • Evaluate vendor proposals for clarification
  • Equipment as well as software FAT and SAT testing
  • Assist in planning and reviewing of technical work and maintaining project schedules
  • Preparation of Quotations
  • Develop handover manuals
  • Facilitate basic training of operators during the handover phase
  • Offer technical support on control system equipment
  • Good understanding of standards to evaluate quality of installed systems
  • Perform point to point wiring and functional checks
  • Commissioning
  • Work closely with other Discipline Managers/Project Managers/ Engineering Managers and aspire to support and achieve goals of the Company
  • Perform a Project Management role on some smaller projects

Desired Skills:

  • control systems
  • programming
  • control systems design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

