DBA Specialist (Linux) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

Spearhead the management of Linux and Unix systems to ensure top-notch security and optimal performance.

Take the lead in setting up and managing Red Hat and Alma Linux servers, ensuring seamless operations.

Monitoring server health using cutting-edge tools like Nagios XI, Zabbix, ProTop, and Multi Router Traffic Grapher.

Stay ahead of potential threats by promptly applying security patches and conducting daily system checks.

Empower users with secure access through meticulous management of user permissions and regular security audits.

Be the go-to expert for software installation / maintenance on UNIX servers, fostering a smooth operational environment.

Enhance web services reliability by configuring and managing Apache web server and Tomcat with finesse.

Ensure robust data management with proficient maintenance of databases, automated job scheduling, and custom system scripts.

Foster seamless collaboration by configuring storage, file systems, and file sharing solutions.

Streamline user authentication processes through effective management of protocols, ensuring smooth user experiences.

A tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related field would be beneficial.

Minimum 3 years of Linux systems management experience.

Proficiency in Red Hat and Alma Linux server administration.

Experience with server monitoring tools

Knowledge of security patch management and system monitoring.

Ability to manage user permissions, perform security audits, and configure file sharing.

J104517

