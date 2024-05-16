Exclusive Networks Africa opens Nigeria office

Exclusive Networks Africa has official opened its new office in Lagos, Nigeria.

This new development signifies the company’s steadfast commitment to investing in the region and bolstering its presence in West Africa, says Anton Jacobsz, MD of Exclusive Networks Africa.

“The opening of our new Nigerian office represents more than just having a brick-and-mortar presence in the country, it is a symbol of our dedication and investment in Nigeria and the broader West Africa region,” he says. “With over a decade of operations in the region, this development represents a strategic move to better serve the local market and provide enhanced support to our vendors and channel partners.”

The timing of Exclusive Networks Africa’s expansion aligns with the Nigerian government’s recent announcement of a levy on domestic transfers to fund cybersecurity initiatives – underscoring the growing focus on cybersecurity in the region, and Africa in its entirety.

“The cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $23,82-trillion globally by 2027, according to Statistica, and we’re seeing that Africa is being increasingly targeted by cyber criminals. Threats like ransomware and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks will continue to be seen across the continent, reinforcing the need for local organisations to ensure that they have the right protection measures in place.”

The new Nigerian premises adds to Exclusive Networks Africa’s existing footprint on the continent, within East and West Africa, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Indian Ocean Islands.

Exclusive Networks Africa’s expansion into Nigeria not only highlights its continued success across the continent but also its mission to become the value-added distributor of choice in Africa, an entity committed to the growth, protection, and success of the region.

“We are excited about the opportunities that Nigeria presents and look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the region,” says Jacobsz.