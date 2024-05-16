Finance BI Developer

Our client is a prestigious law firm known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal industry. We are currently seeking a talented Finance BI Developer to join their finance team for a 9 months fixed term contract and contribute to their data-driven approach to financial management and decision-making.

Job Summary:

The Finance BI Developer will play a crucial role in developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions to enhance financial analysis and reporting. This role involves close collaboration with finance and IT teams to ensure the accuracy, integrity, and availability of financial data. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in finance, data analysis, and BI tools, with a keen eye for detail and a passion for continuous improvement.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain, and optimize financial reports and dashboards using BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or Qlik.

Collaborate with finance teams to understand data needs and provide actionable insights to support strategic decision-making.

Design and implement data models, ETL processes, and data warehouses to facilitate comprehensive financial reporting.

Conduct regular data validation and quality checks to ensure the accuracy and integrity of financial data.

Provide technical support and training to finance users on BI tools and best practices.

Analyze financial data and trends to identify opportunities for improvement and inform business strategies.

Work with IT and other departments to integrate various data sources and ensure seamless data flow across systems.

Develop and maintain documentation for BI solutions, including data models, processes, and user guides.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Computer Science, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in BI development, preferably within a finance or legal environment.

Proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, or similar.

Strong SQL skills and experience with data modeling and ETL processes.

Solid understanding of financial principles and data analysis techniques.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with ERP systems and financial software (e.g., SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Experience with cloud-based data platforms (e.g., Azure, AWS, Google Cloud).

Knowledge of programming languages such as Python or R for data analysis.

Familiarity with financial regulations and compliance requirements.

Strong project management skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

