Front End Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Do you want to join a growing organization that believes if work isn’t fun, you’re doing it wrong?

Be part of a company that embraces change and offers an energetic, creative, and fun work environment where young, progressive individuals thrive and are aptly rewarded for their contributions.

(Being a good foosball player is a bonus!)

You’ll need



A minimum of 3 years of professional experience in front-end web development.

Strong experience with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Proficient in front-end frameworks such as [URL Removed] or Angular.

Demonstrated ability to convert UX designs into HTML and CSS views.

Solid understanding of source control, specifically Git, and basic to intermediate knowledge of DevOps practices.

Proven experience in responsive and mobile design.

Highly beneficial skills

Knowledge of Flutter for mobile application development.

Basic understanding of SEO.

Experience with progressive web apps (PWA).

Background in online marketing or UI/UX design.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

