Full Stack Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Be part of a company that embraces change and offers an energetic, creative, and fun work environment where young, progressive individuals thrive and are aptly rewarded for their contributions.

You’ll need

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience in web development.

Strong proficiency in C# and .NET Core MVC.

Solid experience with SQL Server.

Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript/jQuery.

Familiarity with Bootstrap and Entity Framework.

Experience in developing and consuming web services, particularly RESTful web services.

Strong understanding of data formats like XML and JSON.

Proficiency in source control, specifically Git, and basic to intermediate knowledge of DevOps practices.

Highly beneficial skills

Experience with front-end frameworks such as [URL Removed] or Angular.

Familiarity with Flutter for mobile application development.

Experience with progressive web apps (PWA).

Basic understanding of SEO.

Background in online marketing.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

C3

.Net

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

jQuery

RESTful

Learn more/Apply for this position