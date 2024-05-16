Fullstack C#.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 16, 2024

Our clients in the financial space are on the hunt for a Full-stack C#.NET developer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria for a fantastic Hybrid Permanent role. Work in a fast-paced environment with the latest in technology and catapult your career!

Skills and Experience:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • Minimum of 5 + years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 5 + years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
  • meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.
  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning,
  • maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between
  • hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • Devops
  • TSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

