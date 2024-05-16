Fullstack C#.Net Developer

Our clients in the financial space are on the hunt for a Full-stack C#.NET developer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria for a fantastic Hybrid Permanent role. Work in a fast-paced environment with the latest in technology and catapult your career!

Skills and Experience:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Minimum of 5 + years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 5 + years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to

meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning,

maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between

hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between

hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

Devops

TSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position