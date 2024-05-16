Fullstack C#.Net Developer

Our clients in the financial space are on the hunt for a Full-stack C#.NET developer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria for a fantastic Hybrid Permanent role. Work in a fast-paced environment with the latest in technology and catapult your career!
Skills and Experience:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- Minimum of 5 + years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 5 + years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
- meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning,
- maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between
- hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- Devops
- TSQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid