Group Corporate Benefit Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

General
- Obtain relevant information to draft proposals to clients
- Attain various quotations from the providers
- Attend appointment with broker to offer products, assist with queries and give specialist insights and advice on types of benefits in the market
- Submission of application for new business
- Ensuring inception of the policy once documentation has been submitted
- Liaison between the client and provider
Monthly billing
- Obtain monthly billing well in advance
- Ensure that amendments are noted on billing (The amendment instructions will come from the employer – this could be withdrawals or additions to the scheme)
- If billing is in order – communicate billing to employer
- Once employer approves billing or once the amendments have been noted on billing, submit for processing.
- Make sure Statement of Account is issued with the amendments if applicable
- Email the Statement of Account to the employer for their records
Annual Reviews
- Once rate review is received – check the rates
- Rates to be discussed with manager and advisor
- If all happy, forward to employer for signature
- Submit the signed rate renewal to insurance company for processing.
- Obtain rate renewal endorsement documents and forward to employer
Withdrawals
- One receipt of instruction, submit withdrawal to insurance company
- Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements
- Keep employer informed at all times
- Send confirmation to employer once withdrawal is finalized.
- Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted
Claims
- One receipt of instruction, submit claim to insurance company
- Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements
- Keep the employer informed at all times.
- Send confirmation to employer once claim is finalized.
- Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted – if it was a death claim
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying
Desired Skills:
- Claims
- Finance
- Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Proposal Writing
About The Employer:
Our client in the Financial and Insurance industry is looking for an Group Corporate Benefit Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth.