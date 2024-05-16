Group Corporate Benefit Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 16, 2024

General

  • Obtain relevant information to draft proposals to clients
  • Attain various quotations from the providers
  • Attend appointment with broker to offer products, assist with queries and give specialist insights and advice on types of benefits in the market
  • Submission of application for new business
  • Ensuring inception of the policy once documentation has been submitted
  • Liaison between the client and provider

Monthly billing

  • Obtain monthly billing well in advance
  • Ensure that amendments are noted on billing (The amendment instructions will come from the employer – this could be withdrawals or additions to the scheme)
  • If billing is in order – communicate billing to employer
  • Once employer approves billing or once the amendments have been noted on billing, submit for processing.
  • Make sure Statement of Account is issued with the amendments if applicable
  • Email the Statement of Account to the employer for their records

Annual Reviews

  • Once rate review is received – check the rates
  • Rates to be discussed with manager and advisor
  • If all happy, forward to employer for signature
  • Submit the signed rate renewal to insurance company for processing.
  • Obtain rate renewal endorsement documents and forward to employer

Withdrawals

  • One receipt of instruction, submit withdrawal to insurance company
  • Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements
  • Keep employer informed at all times
  • Send confirmation to employer once withdrawal is finalized.
  • Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted

Claims

  • One receipt of instruction, submit claim to insurance company
  • Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements
  • Keep the employer informed at all times.
  • Send confirmation to employer once claim is finalized.
  • Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted – if it was a death claim

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying

Desired Skills:

  • Claims
  • Finance
  • Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Proposal Writing

About The Employer:

Our client in the Financial and Insurance industry is looking for an Group Corporate Benefit Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

