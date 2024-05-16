Group Corporate Benefit Specialist

General

Obtain relevant information to draft proposals to clients

Attain various quotations from the providers

Attend appointment with broker to offer products, assist with queries and give specialist insights and advice on types of benefits in the market

Submission of application for new business

Ensuring inception of the policy once documentation has been submitted

Liaison between the client and provider

Monthly billing

Obtain monthly billing well in advance

Ensure that amendments are noted on billing (The amendment instructions will come from the employer – this could be withdrawals or additions to the scheme)

If billing is in order – communicate billing to employer

Once employer approves billing or once the amendments have been noted on billing, submit for processing.

Make sure Statement of Account is issued with the amendments if applicable

Email the Statement of Account to the employer for their records

Annual Reviews

Once rate review is received – check the rates

Rates to be discussed with manager and advisor

If all happy, forward to employer for signature

Submit the signed rate renewal to insurance company for processing.

Obtain rate renewal endorsement documents and forward to employer

Withdrawals

One receipt of instruction, submit withdrawal to insurance company

Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements

Keep employer informed at all times

Send confirmation to employer once withdrawal is finalized.

Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted

Claims

One receipt of instruction, submit claim to insurance company

Keep in follow upon as there might be requirements

Keep the employer informed at all times.

Send confirmation to employer once claim is finalized.

Make sure the next month’s billing is adjusted – if it was a death claim

Desired Skills:

Claims

Finance

Insurance

Life Insurance

Proposal Writing

About The Employer:

Our client in the Financial and Insurance industry is looking for an Group Corporate Benefit Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

