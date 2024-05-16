Hitachi Vantara, Veeam in global strategic alliance

Hitachi Vantara has announced a strategic partnership with Veeam Software, to deliver advanced cyber resiliency and data protection solutions to customers.

These solutions integrate Hitachi Vantara’s infrastructure portfolio with Veeam’s software to safeguard businesses against ransomware attacks and minimize downtime.

In an era of increasing ransomware attacks and data breaches, businesses face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their critical data. According to the Veeam 2024 Data Protection Trends Report, at least 76% of organisations suffered at least one ransomware attack in the past year. These numbers, which are only expected to grow, emphasise the need for effective strategies and partnerships to combat these growing cybersecurity risks.

The new partnership strengthens enterprises’ cyber resiliency posture with easily deployable solutions that meet them where they are in their cloud journeys. Veeam Data Platform has seamless integrations with Hitachi Vantara’s existing storage platforms, including Virtual Storage Platform One, Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) and Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) to provide advanced cyber resiliency features such as ransomware detection, rapid recovery and immutable storage.

This integration enables businesses to achieve improved recovery point objectives (RPOs) and ensure data integrity across hybrid cloud environments.

Through the new collaboration, Hitachi Vantara can also offer customers and partners more tools to address data protection and cyber resiliency challenges using its seven-layer, defense-in-depth strategy while reducing the cost and complexity that is inherent when dealing with multiple vendors.

“As we continue to champion a channel-first approach, our partnership with Veeam epitomizes our commitment to empowering our partners,” says Kimberly King, senior vice-president of Strategic Partners and Alliances at Hitachi Vantara. “By joining forces, we not only ensure that our partners have access to competitively priced solutions from Hitachi Vantara but also equip them with comprehensive deployment and management services to better serve their stakeholders. This expands the breadth of choice within our data protection and cyber resiliency strategy, offering customers and partners enhanced flexibility and robust backup and recovery options.”

Larissa Crandall, vice-president of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam Software, comments: “Our partnership is focused on providing cyber resilience to our customers. The combination of Hitachi Vantara’s infrastructure capabilities and Veeam’s software expertise empowers businesses with easy-to-deploy, advanced data protection and ransomware recovery solutions that ensure the integrity and availability of their critical data assets at all times.”