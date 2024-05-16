Information Security Specialist at Kalagadi Manganese

Introduction

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

Information security specialists focus is to keep an organization’s data and IT infrastructure secure, which requires a diverse set of skills and responsibilities. This IT Professional will:

Description

TASK AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conduct threat and risk analysis and analyse the business impact of new and existing systems and technologies to eliminate risk, performance, and capacity issues. They implement vulnerability assessment and configure audits of operating systems, web servers, databases and detect patterns, insecure features, and malicious activities in the infrastructure.

Perform research, testing, evaluating and deployment of security technology and procedures.

Run diagnostics on any changes to data to verify any undetected breaches.

Develop customs systems for specialized security features and procedures for software systems network, data centres, and hardware.

Develop and implement information security standards, guidelines, and procedures.

Keep current with new intrusion method and develop protection plans. They have an in-depth understanding of vulnerabilities, management system, and common security applications.

Conduct counteractive protocols and reports incidents. They offer customized risk rating for vulnerabilities based on company policies and maintain IT security controls documentation.

Provide customized security assessment, implementing security policies, designing security training materials, organizing, training sessions, providing technical support, and communicating security policies and procedures.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant equivalent qualification at NQF level 6.

Computer Programming.

Computer Hardware Engineering.

Network Administration.

Cloud Computing.

Information Technology Management.

Information Security and Assurance.

EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT governance and security.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

A valid code B/EB driver’s licence.

Medically fit for duty.

Desired Skills:

Cybersecurity

Information Security

Network Administration

Cloud Computing

