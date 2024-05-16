IT Engineer – Limpopo Hoedspruit

Job Title: IT Engineer

Hire Resolves client is currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated IT Engineer to join their team in Hoedspruit, Limpopo. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in IT systems, networks, and infrastructure support. They will be responsible for ensuring the efficient operation of their IT systems, troubleshooting any issues that arise, and providing technical support to the staff.

Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain hardware and software systems

Monitor and support local and wide area networks

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues

Provide technical support to staff

Ensure the security of our IT systems and data

Stay up to date with the latest technology trends and developments

Assist with IT projects and initiatives as needed

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

At least 3 years of experience in IT engineering or a related role

Strong working knowledge of networking, operating systems, and hardware

Excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work well under pressure and prioritise tasks effectively

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Relevant certifications (e.g. Cisco, Microsoft, CompTIA) are a plus

If you are a proactive IT professional looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, we would love to hear from you.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

