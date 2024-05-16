IT Project Coordinator

May 16, 2024

SALARY: Market Related

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in Project Management as well as relevant project management work experience
  • Scrum Agile certification/experience
  • 2+ years of work experience in related business (Development & Engineering)

DUTIES:

  • Responsible to coordinate activities throughout the project lifecycle and meet goals by an assigned deadline or multiple projects running at the same time
  • Compiling and updating of project plans and other project information
  • Help monitor progress, budget, hours, and raise flags in agreed ways, using agreed tools
  • Setting up, facilitating and maintaining regular project forums/meeting as well as taking minutes and action notes
  • Coordinating project transition to analysis, design, development, testing, trainig and roll out
  • Utilising project scheduling and control tools to monitor project plans
  • Help the team to keep a project within the defined scope and objectives and manage any scope creep

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Agile
  • Project Coordination
  • MS Project

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

