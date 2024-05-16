IT Project Coordinator

SALARY: Market Related
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in Project Management as well as relevant project management work experience
- Scrum Agile certification/experience
- 2+ years of work experience in related business (Development & Engineering)
DUTIES:
- Responsible to coordinate activities throughout the project lifecycle and meet goals by an assigned deadline or multiple projects running at the same time
- Compiling and updating of project plans and other project information
- Help monitor progress, budget, hours, and raise flags in agreed ways, using agreed tools
- Setting up, facilitating and maintaining regular project forums/meeting as well as taking minutes and action notes
- Coordinating project transition to analysis, design, development, testing, trainig and roll out
- Utilising project scheduling and control tools to monitor project plans
- Help the team to keep a project within the defined scope and objectives and manage any scope creep
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Agile
- Project Coordination
- MS Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma