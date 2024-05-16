IT Security Administrator (CH1011)

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for an IT Security Administrator.
The IT Security Administrator assist the CSM to monitor identify and prevent cyber security threat to the client and plays a vital role in keeping the company’s proprietary and sensitive information secure.
Qualifications:
- Industry Security Certification (Security+)
- A relevant IT Diploma or certifications (N+, MCSE or equivalent)
- ITIL foundation certification or any other similar certifications
- Azure fundamentals.
Experience required:
- 3+ years’ experience in IT Security related Design (Physical / virtual infrastructures, operating systems, and support software)
- 2+ years in experience configuration of Firewalls and other security related devices
- 3+ years’ experience in Microsoft Azure Security technologies
- 3+ years exposure to ITIL concepts and policies
- 1+ Years’ experience in SIEM (security information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) systems
- Some experience in working in or with a SOC
- Experience in dealing with 3rd parties on security related matters
- Experience in drafting security policies and procedures
Responsibilities & KPI’s
- Details of responsibilities and KPIs available on request
Soft skills
- Communication skills (written and verbal) in English
- Strong Administrative skills
- Analytical, conceptual, and diagnostic skills
- Attention to detail
- Demonstrate initiative, proactive attitude and a continuous improvement mindset
- Ability to work under pressure
- Team player
Exposure to the following will be beneficial.
- Pretoria-based
- Have own vehicle and driver’s license
- Contactable on Mobile phone
- Be willing to work after hours / over weekends (outside of normal office hours)
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Firewall
- IT Infrastructure
- IT Security
- ITIL
- Microsoft Azure
- Networking
- Operating Systems